Brite Winter returns to the Flats in February and the lineup is here

**Take a look at when FOX 8 previewed the 10th annual Brite Winter festival in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not long before everything fell apart, Clevelanders gathered on the West Bank of the Flats to celebrate local music, art and beer in the cold during Brite Winter 2020. Now, after a pared-down event last year, the mostly-outdoor music festival is back in its usual location.

Today, festival organizers unveiled the lineup for the Saturday, Feb. 26 event, bringing in national, regional and local talent as per tradition. This year’s big headliner is the Nashville-based indie rock act Colony House.

“This year, our theme is Lucky 13, in honor of the thirteen years we’ve celebrated winter with Cleveland,” Emily Hornack, Executive Director of Brite Winter, said in a statement. “We’re exploring the themes of luck, gratitude, and fortune through our art installations. We also felt the bulk of the Brite Winter lineup should showcase talent with roots here in Cleveland and from around Ohio.”

See the whole 29-act lineup below:

Photo courtesy Brite Winter

The biggest change to this year’s iteration of the Cleveland favorite is that the cost is no longer free. Instead, people do need to get a ticket and pay $5 for entrance. Tickets can be bought in advance (do so right here) or at the gate.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to midnight and is family friendly.