Brad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd to play Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Country singer Brad Paisley and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Lynyrd Skynyrd will co-headline the 2021 Concert for Legends.

UNSPECIFIED: In this screenshot released on April 9, Brad Paisley performs during A Grammy Salute To The Sounds of Change. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Musician Rickey Medlocke (L) and Gary Rossington (R) of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform during KAABOO Texas at the AT&T Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

It will be held August 9 in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

It will cap off the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement week.

“We are excited for not one, but two music icons honoring and performing in the 2021 Concert of Legends Presented by Ford,” said George Veras, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Producer at the Hall of Fame.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7.

Prices start at $75.

You can buy them here.