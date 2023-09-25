LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Cleveland’s own Krayzie Bone is reportedly going back into surgery due to internal bleeding, sources told TMZ Monday.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper, born Anthony Henderson, is in serious condition and in the ICU at a Los Angeles-based hospital.

TMZ said only family members have been able to see Krayzie at this time, and that it all began Friday when he started coughing up blood, leading him to the hospital and being put on a ventilator.

An initial evaluation found a “bleeding artery in one of his lungs.”

“Afterward, we’re told Krayzie was placed in an induced coma — with the idea being that would help the healing process,” TMZ said.

But as the bleeding continues, another surgery is imminent.

Other members of the famed hip-hop group and even LeBron James have sent their thought and prayers to the 50-year-old on social media.

The musician was just in Cleveland in August when part of East 99th Street was renamed Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.

At the time, he told FOX 8 why the street renaming meant so much to him and his pioneering hip-hop group.

“Man, it means everything. It shows us that the foundation we laid down, it shows that it is still there,” he said.