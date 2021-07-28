Bob Odenkirk on the mend after suffering ‘heart related’ health scare

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC’s “Better Call Saul” panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW MEXICO (WJW/AP) — After collapsing on the set of “Better Call Saul” Tuesday, star Bob Odenkirk is reportedly on the mend at an Albuquerque hospital.

AP learned that Odenkirk was hospitalized due to a “heart-related incident,” according to a representative and is now stable and awake

A representative for Odenkirk released a statement saying the support from fans has been phenomenal: “Bob and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes.”

The representative also said the family is asking for privacy at this time.

Odenkirk was in New Mexico shooting the sixth and final season of the “Breaking Bad” spin-off. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a local hospital.

Shortly before the statement was released, Odenkirk’s son Nate, the elder of his two children, tweeted, “He’s going to be OK.”