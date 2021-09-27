Bob Dylan’s ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour’ has Cleveland stop

US musician Bob Dylan performs on the Orange stage as the music area opens at Roskilde Festival on July 3, 2019. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo credit should read HELLE ARENSBAK/AFP via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – One of the most beloved songwriters of all time, Bob Dylan, is ready to hit the road.

His “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour will kick off on November 2, 2021, in Milwaukee.

It will be his first public performance since 2019.

Bob Dylan's Fall U.S. tour dates have been announced.



The first dates go on sale starting Friday, October 1.



Bob Dylan's Fall U.S. tour dates have been announced.

The first dates go on sale starting Friday, October 1.

His tour is expected to run through 2024.

But Cleveland is at the top of his list.

He’s scheduled to play at the KeyBank State Theater at Playhouse Square.

It’s a 3200-seat facility.

Playhouse Square requires masks and vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test.

Bob Dylan performances past 2021 have yet to be announced.