Blossom Music Festival individual tickets on sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Individual tickets for The Cleveland Orchestra’s 2021 Blossom Music Festival season went on sale Monday.

The festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The concerts will run from July 3 through September 5 at Blossom Music Center.

Pavilion tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for students and children.

Individual lawn tickets start at $25. Two Under 18s Free lawn tickets are available for every one adult lawn ticket purchased.

For all individual ticket and subscription offerings, and for questions about this summer’s procedures, contact the Severance Hall Ticket Office at 216-231-1111 or 1-800-686-1141 or by emailing boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com.

Tickets and packages can also be purchased online here.

Masks and social distancing are required.