Blake Shelton, Keith Urban to headline summer festival in Northeast Ohio

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) – Bash on the Bay is returning in August of 2021 with two mega headliners.

Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will headline the two-day event in Put-in-Bay.

“These are going to be the hottest tickets of the year,” said event organizer, Tim Niese. “To get just one of these two performers to headline the event would have been great. Both is almost unheard of. This will help make this year’s Bash on the Bay the biggest and most successful Bash ever.”

The event is August 25 and August 26.

Wednesday’s performers include Cumberland Run, John King, Cale Dodds, Runaway June, and Blake Shelton will close out the night.

Thursday, ahead of Keith Urban’s show, the audience will hear from The Outliers, Cory Farley, Walker Hayes, and Carly Pearch.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m.

You can get them here.

Refunds will be issued for any cancellations, organizers say in a press release.