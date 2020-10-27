Bette Midler confirms the original ‘Hocus Pocus’ witches are ‘totally game’ for a sequel

(WJW) — Bette Midler recently confirmed that she and her fellow sister witches, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, would like to reunite for a sequel to the 1993 cult classic “Hocus Pocus.”

Speaking with FOX 5 New York about her upcoming costume benefit called “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover,” which also involves her former co-stars, Midler said she was “totally game” for an actual sequel.

“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and, of course, all of us said ‘yes,'” Midler told Fox 5.

Last year, Disney+ revealed a sequel was brewing, and Parker confirmed that the main stars were all on board.

Then earlier this year, Adam Shankman, whose directing credits include “Hairspray” and “Rock of Ages,” reportedly posted on social media that he’d been tapped to direct.

As we wait, film fans can tune into the Oct. 30 virtual fundraiser, which benefits the New York Restoration Project, to catch a glimpse of the Sanderson sisters. Find tickets and more information right here.

