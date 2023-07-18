VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — A premiere event celebrating the latest summer blockbuster movie was held at Cinemark in Valley View Tuesday night.

About 250 people were treated to an early screening of “Barbie” the movie ahead of its official release date nationwide Friday.

The theater rolled out the pink carpet for the screening and the entire balcony was transformed into “Barbieland” for a pre-party.

WJW photo

“We’re super excited,” said Kim Moss with KIMMOSSPR. “We have all sorts of fun Barbie activities. We have Pop Parties here to decorate this whole thing and it’s just a joy to celebrate Barbie.”

There was a Barbie lounge that looked like something straight out of her Dream House and a life sized Mattel box turned into a photo booth.

Live music with a DJ kept everyone entertained and there was pink cotton candy, pink treats, drinks, sunglasses, T-shirts and many other fun items from Sanity Boutique.

This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.”

“It’s just the funnest fantasy, it’s the life you might eventually have,” said June Scharf who grew up with Barbie dolls and couldn’t wait to see the film.

Over the years there have been dozens of animated productions about Barbie, but this is the first live action theatrical release.

“Yeah, I’m glad it’s not animated,” said Sophia Wolf, “I watched Barbie my whole life growing up so I’m so glad it’s gonna be like real people, it’s gonna be so much fun!”

The movie officially opens Friday July 21 and is rated PG-13. It’s described as a comedy adventure and story of self-discovery.

“Young, old, males, females: Barbie is for everyone,” said Moss.