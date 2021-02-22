Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen launch ‘Renegades’ podcast on Spotify

Bruce Springsteen, left, appears with former President Barack Obama during their podcast of conversations recorded at Springsteen’s home studio in New Jersey. The eight-episode series covers their upbringings, racism, fatherhood and even recall a White House singalong around a piano. (Rob DeMartin/Spotify via AP)

(WJW) — Former President Barack Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen have teamed up to launch a new podcast on Spotify.

According to the streaming service, Obama and Springsteen will be releasing an eight-episode series called “Renegades: Born in the USA” exclusively on the platform.

They will explore topics such as “race, fatherhood, marriage, and the future of America.”

The two are also expected to discuss their hometowns, role models, explore modern manhood, and “confront the painfully divided state of the country today.”

Obama says they decided to launch the podcast after the topic of unifying American started to dominate conversations with his family and friends.

“That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year—with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends. And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen,” Obama said in a press release. “On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

The podcasters hope to offer a vision of how the country can move forward together.

The first two episodes of the Renegades podcast are available now to Spotify users.