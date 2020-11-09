Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-in expands its season for first time in decades

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-in Theatre in North Ridgeville is extending its season at least through November for the first time in decades.

“Business was doing well still, we wanted to keep giving people something to do,” said Aut-O-Rama’s President, Tim Sherman.

Depending on weather and attendance, Tim says they could stay open even longer.

“We’ll play it by ear. We are trying if we can go until Christmas. Even with the weather being bad just cause they can sit in their car, run the heat and still be safe doing it,” he said.

The last time the business operated that far into the fall was more than 40 years ago.

“We used to be open year-round years ago, but at that time we had heaters that you could rent to plug into a pole to heat your car,” he said.

Vice President Del Sherman says their father and grandfather built the venue 55 years ago. “Drive-in theaters have been around about 75 years,” he said.

The brothers hope the renewed interest the industry is seeing during the pandemic continues.

“We have a lot of new people coming out so I think they’re experiencing the drive-in and how much fun it is and how family-friendly it is and I think they will be coming back in the years to follow,” said Tim.

Health safety he says, is a big part of that.

“We like to say, social distancing since 1965,” he said. “Social distancing is part of our business model.”

The two-screen venue has cut its capacity in half.

“Instead of two cars between each set of poles, it’s now one car,” said Tim.

Ongoing repairs will only allow for one screen to be in use for now as both are in the process of being replaced.

“We already reduced half capacity for COVID and now we’re gonna reduce that in half to accommodate what needs to be done here,” said Del.

But as they look toward the colder months, the new screens, that will have a brighter picture, will feature holiday movies like “The Santa Clause” and “Frozen.”

“Other ones we have planned are ‘Elf,’ possible ‘The Polar Express,’ ‘Christmas Story,’ ‘Christmas Vacation,'” said Tim.

While they don’t foresee the season going all winter long, they’re taking the expansion week by week. Moviegoers can find more information here on their website.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: