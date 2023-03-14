**Related Video Above: Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-in expands its season.**

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre has revealed plans to reopen soon.

Aut-O-Rama, which has been a summer favorite since opening in 1965, is coming back even earlier than it did last year, kicking off its season on Friday, March 24.

As always, the North Ridgeville drive-in is offering twin screens. One for family-friendly films, and the other for movies more appropriate for adults. The exact films being shown have not been announced yet, but those are coming soon.

WJW photo

Cost for tickets is $11 for adults and $6 for kids under 12. Remember no outside food or beverages are allowed into the drive-in.

Find out more about the drive-in right here.