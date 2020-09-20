Aut-O-Rama Drive-In having special one-weekend showing of ‘Hocus Pocus’ this October

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Mark your calendars! The Sanderson sisters are putting a spell on Northeast Ohio just in time for spooky season.

“Hocus Pocus” will be playing on the big screen at the Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre in North Ridgeville during the first weekend of October.

You can catch the film at the drive-in from Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4.

Tickets cost $10 per adult and $5 per child (under age 11). Tickets are sold as a double feature showing that includes “Casper.”

1993 cult favorite “Hocus Pocus” stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters — witches who come back from the dead to run “amok” in Salem, Massachusetts. It has since become a Halloween favorite.

A “Hocus Pocus” sequel is in the works and will allegedly be coming to streaming service Disney+. As of right now, there are no details about the plot or a confirmed cast, however, Adam Shankman has signed on to direct the film.

Tickets for Aut-O-Rama’s showing of “Hocus Pocus” are already on sale. Movie-goers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as capacity is limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic kept many traditional movie theaters across America closed throughout much of the summer, but drive-ins, where film-lovers can watch from the confines of their cars, were able to open much sooner, creating a resurgence of sorts for the old-school venues.

Find out more about other festive Aut-O-Rama showings and ticketing information at autoramadrivein.com.

