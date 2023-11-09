CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette’s North American tour has a stop at Blossom Music Center next summer.

The Triple Moon Tour, kicking off June 9, includes Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and country singer Morgan Wade as special guests.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” Morissette is quoted in the release. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

It’s scheduled for Blossom on Wednesday, July 17.

Citi cardholders get the first run at tickets. The presale is from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. Fans can first access to presale tickets by signing up for Morissette’s mailing list starting on Wednesday, Nov. 15. General sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, on Alanis.com.

Morissette has earned seven Grammy awards. She’s released nine albums since her breakout debut, “Jagged Little Pill,” in 1995.