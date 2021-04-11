Akron RubberDucks need you to sing the national anthem

**Related Video: NBA says all teams must include national anthem during games.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron RubberDucks are back in the swing of things this year, and the team needs locals to sing the national anthem to kick off each home game.

While no one is expected to be Whitney Houston, team management is looking for quality.

“We want to hear the best performers in QuAkron this year at Canal Park!” Jim Pfander, Akron RubberDucks GM said in a statement. “The performance of our nation’s anthem is an important moment before every RubberDucks game, and we can’t wait to feature the most talented members of our community.”

Those looking to show off their stuff should send a virtual submission video of an a cappella version of the national anthem to promotions@akronrubberducks.com. The email should also include the performer’s name, address and phone number. Submissions are due April 22.

No submission should be longer than two minutes and all videos should be oriented horizontally.

Soloists all the way to groups as large as five are allowed to audition, but the team asks those who are submitting as a group follow social distancing guidelines in their recorded video.

Find out more about the auditions right here. The team’s home opener is May 4.