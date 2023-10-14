(WJW) — There are those looking to retire as soon as possible, and then there’s British actor Michael Caine.

After decades in the movie business, the 90-year-old, two-time Oscar winner told the BBC recently he finally plans to cease working for good.

“I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now,” Caine said in the interview.

His final film, if the actor is to be trusted, is “The Great Escaper,” where he plays a man who breaks out of his care home to get to a WWII anniversary event in France. Caine was frank about how there aren’t many starring roles for older men anymore.

“I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews,” said Caine, speaking of his latest film. “What am I going to do that will beat this?”

Actor Michael Caine poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film ‘King of Thieves’, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Michael Caine, right, and Shakira Caine attend a premiere for “Youth” on day 3 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Elgin theatre on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Toronto. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Actors Morgan Freeman, left, and Michael Caine participate in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film, “Going In Style”, at AOL Studios on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

English actor Michael Caine, throwing a punch, August 1965. (Photo by Stephan C Archetti/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Michael Caine, host Johnny Carson on December 5, 1975 — (Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Caine, who is known to younger audiences for his work in a handful of Christopher Nolan films, “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and, who could forget, “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” rose to fame with “Alfie” and “The Italian Job” in the ’60s.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the actor has spoken of retirement. In 2009, he claimed his “Harry Brown” role would be his last. In looking at his IMDB page, he’s also listed as an actor in the third “Now You See Me” movie, which is currently in pre-production.