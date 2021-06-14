‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ coming to the Akron stage this December

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — While this year’s Christmas still probably won’t be completely back to “normal,” at least you can rest safe in the knowledge that the Peanuts gang is headed to the Akron stage to help you celebrate the season.

Based on the classic TV special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” brings the storyline and Vince Guaraldi tunes you already know and love, with the addition of more songs and even a sing-a-long portion at the end of the evening.

The event comes to Akron Civic Theatre on Dec. 9.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., with prices starting at $34. Find those right here.

To get you in the Christmas spirit a good seven months early, check out a clip from the original below: