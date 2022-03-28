LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Over the years, the Oscars have endured a streaker, Seth MacFarlane hosting and an incorrect best picture announcement, but perhaps no moment is going down in infamy more than Will Smith smacking Chris Rock and then swearing at him following a joke about his wife.

The incident not only took the wind out of the room, it also overshadowed the whole 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Just following the moment, musician Questlove was among a group who won an Oscar for best documentary feature. His speech was heartfelt, but no one really took it in — everyone was too busy online finding out what they just witnessed.

Like the Questlove speech, there were plenty of notable moments that took place during the broadcast. Here are five more positive moments (no, we’re not going to mention other questionable jokes made by the three hosts, or how the segues throughout the show seemed non-existent) that you may have missed due to … distractions.

(ABC via Getty Images)

Troy Kotsur remembers ‘hero dad’ in best supporting actor speech

Kotsur’s win was not a surprise, as he collected a trove of awards prior to the Oscars, but that didn’t take away from his incredibly moving speech. (Just hearing his interpreter’s voice tear up, was enough to bring on the water works.)

“My dad, he was the best signer in our family, but he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed from the neck down,” said Kotsur, who is now the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar. “And he no longer was able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you. I’ll always love you. You are my hero.”

Youn Yuh-jung, who won the best supporting actress award the previous year and whose own speech was a highlight, stood by holding his Oscar statue while he signed. The moment was a perfect lead up to “CODA” eventually winning best picture of the year.

(ABC via Getty Images)

Lady Gaga with Liza Minelli present the award for best picture

Lady Gaga bent over a visibly nervous Liza Minelli and said “I got you.” And we all believed her. The moment, taking place in the final minutes of the broadcast, was sincere and beautiful in a world full of uncertainty.

(ABC via Getty Images)

Uma Thurman and John Travolta dancing

Other than that they were celebrating the film’s 27th anniversary, which is not a notable anniversary, three of the stars from “Pulp Fiction” came out to present the award for actor in a leading role. Samuel L. Jackson played it cool, but Thurman and Travolta showed us they still knew plenty of the moves from their famous dance scene.

(ABC via Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis brings out a dog

It was the palate cleanser we all needed. Curtis came out to talk about the passing of the much beloved actress Betty White during the in-memorial section of the evening. Bringing out a sweet puppy, as White was a known advocate for animals, Curtis was able to bring levity to a ceremony that felt considerably shaken.

(ABC via Getty Images)

Brother and sister win Oscars for best song

With the Sunday night win with her brother Finneas, Billie Eilish is only 20 years old and on her way to an EGOT. The moment was somewhat of a surprise as Disney’s “Encanto” seemed like it would clinch (there were two song performances from that movie after all), but the pair’s James Bond song “No Time to Die” ended up taking the cake.

“You guys! Oh my gosh,” Eilish said in her acceptance speech. In the end, they promised not to lose their Oscars.

See even more moments in the slideshow below, and check out a list of all the winners right here.

