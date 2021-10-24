2021 Rock Hall inductee exhibit opens as Cleveland readies for star-studded ceremony

CLEVELAND (WJW)– We are just days away from some of the biggest names in music being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, the fun has already started.

Sunday was Celebration Day at the Rock Hall. Admission was free for all Ohioans and there were local artists performing on the plaza. However, the biggest draw of the day was the official opening of the 2021 inductee exhibit.

From colorful clothing to iconic memorabilia, pieces from the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are now on display. The most popular sight so far is proving to be Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads’ personally-designed, white V-shaped guitar.

WJW photo

“I feel fantabulous seeing this,” said fan Angelica Bohurjack. “I’m so young I could not see Rhoads perform in person, so seeing this is just, ahh, so powerful.”

The display also has Tina Turner’s red lace dress that she wore in the music video for Private Dancer. There are costumes and instruments from the Go-Go’s and artwork and guitars from the Foo Fighters.

There is also a one-of-a-kind portrait of Jay-Z. The artist, Jerin Beasley, was in town Sunday from New Orleans to see his piece on display. He said it took about four weeks to create and it ended up going viral. Jay-Z saw it, bought it, and then asked for it to be on display in the Rock Hall.

Beasley says he is still in a daze over it all but is so grateful.

“I knew about the process but seeing it again means I get to relive it,” Beasley said. “Looking at it here in the Rock Hall is huge.”

From Jay-Z to the Go-Go’s to LL Cool Jay, this group of inductees is proving to be like no other.

“This is really the most diverse class of inductees we’ve ever had,” said Andy Leach, the Senior Director of Museum and Archival Collections at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “Half African Americans, half women and also just stylistically really diverse from pop to rock to grunge to hip hop. Everything is included here”

Clothing and guitars aside, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is huge for the music industry. It’s also amazing for the city of Cleveland.

“It’s so much fun to see the city in a buzz,” said Leach. “All these local businesses and venues get involved. Just having all these celebrities and famous legendary artists come to town is so fun.”

The exhibit will be open all week but the fun doesn’t stop there. You can head down to see the Go-Go’s on Friday for a book signing. Then Saturday night is the big event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets are still on sale but they’re going fast.