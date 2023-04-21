CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s time to enter to win the Ultimate Cleveland Total Solar Eclipse Giveaway by simply playing a game.

On April 8, 2024, at 3:13 p.m., Cleveland will experience a total solar eclipse! The moon will block out the sun for nearly four minutes, which is one of the longest durations of any major city in the path of totality, according to Destination Cleveland.

A new, interactive online game and contest, presented by Destination Cleveland, just launched to help the community get excited about the eclipse.

Roadtrip to CLE is an online racing game that challenges players to race through Cleveland and get Downtown before the solar eclipse brings on total darkness.

To enter to win the Ultimate Cleveland Total Solar Eclipse Giveaway, you must play the Roadtrip to CLE game on the Destination Cleveland website. Then, share your score on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #SolarEclipseCLE.

The prize includes one overnight stay for up to four people at a Downtown Cleveland hotel on April 8, 2024, two tickets to two Cleveland attractions, a $50 gift card to a Downtown Cleveland restaurant and up to four pairs of Solar Eclipse glasses.

You can enter to win through May 26, 2023. You must be at least 18 years or older to enter the giveaway.

The grand prize winner will be randomly chosen on June 5, 2023.

Click here for more about the Ultimate Cleveland Total Solar Eclipse Giveaway.