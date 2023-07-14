Editor’s Note: The video above is about the Cleveland Browns’ best seasons.
CANTON, OHIO (WJW) – The highly anticipated Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week is just around the corner, and football fans from across the nation are eagerly preparing for a week filled with celebrations, ceremonies, and unforgettable moments.
The annual event, set to take place from Aug. 3-6, promises to be a memorable experience for both fans and football legends alike.
This year has a special meaning for local fans, as the Browns are playing in the Hall of Fame game, and former Cleveland Browns player Joe Thomas will be enshrined.
Who’s being enshrined?
The class of 2023 was announced in February.
In addition to Joe Thomas, the illustrious group includes cornerback/safety Rondé Barber, coach Don Coryell, linebacker Chuck Howley, defensive lineman Joe Klecko, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Ken Riley, linebacker Zach Thomas, and linebacker/defensive end DeMarcus Ware.
All about Joe
Retired Browns LT Joe Thomas was the first announced during the 12th annual NFL Honors in February.
During his 11-year career with the Cleveland Browns from 2007 to 2017, Joe Thomas showcased unparalleled talent and consistency. His remarkable streak of starting 10,363 consecutive snaps is a testament to his durability and unwavering commitment to the game.
Thomas, a 6-time First-Team All-Pro and 10-time Pro Bowl selection, consistently dominated the field, earning the respect and admiration of teammates, opponents, and fans alike. His technique, athleticism, and football IQ made him a force to be reckoned with, providing invaluable protection for his quarterbacks and opening lanes for the running game.
Off the field, Joe Thomas was widely regarded as a consummate professional, known for his humility, leadership, and philanthropy. He was not only a role model for aspiring football players but also an inspiration for all, showcasing the true spirit of the game.
Schedule of events
- Aug. 3: Autograph session
- Aug. 3: Hall of Fame Game
- Aug. 4: Gold Jacket Dinner
- Aug. 5: The Canton Repository Grand Parade
- Aug. 5: Class of 2023 Enshrinement
- Aug. 5: Concert for Legends, featuring Zac Brown Band
- Aug. 6: Enshrinees’ Roundtable
Hall of Fame Game
The Cleveland Browns will take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Tickets are finite, the Hall of Fame says, but you might be able to find some on resale sites.
The game will be a sellout, the Hall of Fame tells FOX 8, with about 18,000 fans.
It’s the Browns’ sixth Hall of Fame Game. The most recent was in 1999.
Autograph session
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that the Class of 2023 will participate in an autograph session during the upcoming Enshrinement Week.
The autograph session will take place on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. with Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis and Ronde Barber.
More details here.
Fashion Show Luncheon
Fashion meets Pro Football at the Fashion Show Luncheon.
It takes place Friday, August 4 at 11 a.m. at the Canton Civic Center.
There will be mimosas, pop-up shops and entertainment.
Gold Jacket Dinner
The Gold Jacket Dinner is the moment the new class members get the Gold Jacket by Haggar. The Pro Football Hall of Fame says for many recipients the most emotional moment of the week.
The Enshrinees Dinner honors the Class of 2023, a group of football luminaries whose contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark.
Hall of Famers will welcome the new class as they receive their gold jacket.
The event is on Friday, August 4 at 5 p.m.
Canton Repository Grand Parade
If going to the Hall of Fame isn’t your style, you can celebrate these NFL stars with a parade.
The Grand Parade will attract about 250,000 people, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
According to the Hall, it’s one of the largest parades in the country AND the largest free event in Canton.
“Imagine the delight of huge helium balloons, marching bands, colorful floats, world-renowned dance troupes, and outrageously costumed football fans,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame says on its website.
The parade travels down Cleveland Ave. in Canton and steps off at 8 a.m. Saturday, August 5.
More details here.
Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony
The Hall of Fame expects the enshrinement to also pull in a record crowd.
Tickets for this year’s ceremony at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium are still for sale.
The ceremony takes place on Saturday, August 5 at 12 p.m.
This is the event when the players’ bronze busts will be unveiled.
Concert for Legends
Tickets are still available for the 2023 Concert for Legends, featuring Zac Brown band.
They perform Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 5 at 8 p.m.
Enshrinees’ roundtable
Pro tip: This is one of the can’t-miss events, according to people who work at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Members of the newly elected Class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Famers will be there, but here’s what makes it really special.
It takes place after all the ceremonies so everyone is more relaxed, and you have a chance to get up close and personal.
It takes place at noon Sunday, August 6 at the Canton Civic Center.