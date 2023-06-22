CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland residents can enjoy free treats this summer at the Cleveland Division of Fire’s Ice Cream Social Open Houses.

The four events offering free ice cream will start on June 24 at Cleveland Fire Station 41 located at 3090 East 116th Street next to Luke Easter Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At the ice cream socials, there will be tables with fire safety tips and Safety Forces recruitment information. At the events, there will be elected officials, an appearance by Mayor Justin M. Bibb as well as representatives from City Dogs, Cleveland EMS, Cleveland Water, Cleveland Public Power, Red Cross and Cleveland Public Library.

More events this summer:

July 15: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Fire Station 20, 3765 Pearl Rd.

July 29: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Fire Station 22, 7300 Superior Ave.

August 5: 11 a.m. -3 p.m. at Fire Station 43, 4525 Rocky River Dr.

“Our Ice Cream Socials are a great chance for the community to meet Cleveland Firefighters in a non-emergency environment,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke. “Children can sit in the fire trucks, tour the stations and enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs, and some delicious ice cream.”

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, these ice cream social events are made possible by a donation from MetroHelath. The ice cream is also donated by Pierre’s and Honey Hut.