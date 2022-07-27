(Credit: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue via Storyful)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WJW) — A Florida fire department shared video of their firefighters rescuing a kitten that was wedged near the engine of a car.

It happened on July 23. The video, also posted on the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, shows the kitten being gently pulled out by two firefighters.

After the department asked if anyone is “interested in loving this little guy,” it didn’t take long for someone to welcome him into their home, the post says.

