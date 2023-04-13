EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are concerned about the safety of a 69-year-old man who left his home on Wednesday and has not returned.

Police have issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Stephen Dawson. Officials say Dawson suffers from dementia and walked away from his home on 237th Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.

Officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for Dawson.

Stephen Dawson_Courtesy Euclid Police Department

Dawson is 5′ 2” tall, weighs 175 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black summit hat, a Harley Davidson Cleveland Chapter motorcycle vest and gray sweatpants.

Call or dial 911 if you see Dawson.

