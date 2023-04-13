EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police are concerned about the safety of a 69-year-old man who left his home on Wednesday and has not returned.
Police have issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Stephen Dawson. Officials say Dawson suffers from dementia and walked away from his home on 237th Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12.
Officials are asking the public to keep an eye out for Dawson.
Dawson is 5′ 2” tall, weighs 175 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black summit hat, a Harley Davidson Cleveland Chapter motorcycle vest and gray sweatpants.
Call or dial 911 if you see Dawson.