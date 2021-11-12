Endangered Missing Child Alert for little girl from Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Jackson Township Police Department issued an Endangered Missing Child Alert for 6-year-old Ana Grace Burke late Thursday night.

Courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department

According to police, she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m.

She was last seen in the 7200 block of Fulton Dr. NW around 6:15 p.m. with Jonathan Lee Stinnett, police say.

Courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department

He may be driving a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar SW minivan with Michigan license plates EHL7187.

Police say Stinnett is not a family member.

Ana Grace is 3’9”, with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs around 55 lbs.

Stinnett is a white male, around 5’10”, 180 lbs., hazel eyes and brown hair.

Jonathan Stinnett and Ana Grace Burke, Courtesy: Jackson Township Police Department

If you see them, call 911.

If you have any information that can help the police, call (330)832-1553 to speak to Jackson Township detectives.