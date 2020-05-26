1  of  3
Endangered missing alert issued for Cleveland man

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

De-Angelo Holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A missing and endangered alert has been issued by the Cleveland Division of Police for a 31-year-old man. 

De-Angelo Holiday went to a Hanini’s Subs on Woodland Ave. and E. 55th St. with his sister Monday around 10 p.m.

His sister says by the time the food was ready her brother was gone. 

She looked for him for several hours and checked locations where she thought he might be before calling the police. 

According to a police report, his phone is turned off.

If you see him, call the police. 

