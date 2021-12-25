Endangered missing adult alert issued in Stark County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alexander Amos went missing from Summit County on Christmas Eve (Photo courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

MAGNOLIA, Ohio (WJW) — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Stark County Sheriffs Office statewide on Christmas Day.

The sheriff’s office says to be on the lookout for 79-year-old Alexander Amos who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Deputies say Amos drove away from his home on Westbrook St. in the city of Magnolia around 2 p.m. and has not returned.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Amos is 5’11” tall, weighs 175, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a black 2010 Nissan Murano with OH plate number N360443.

Photos courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Call 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Happening Headlines

More News