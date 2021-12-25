Endangered missing adult alert issued in Stark County

Alexander Amos went missing from Summit County on Christmas Eve (Photo courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

MAGNOLIA, Ohio (WJW) — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Stark County Sheriffs Office statewide on Christmas Day.

The sheriff’s office says to be on the lookout for 79-year-old Alexander Amos who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Deputies say Amos drove away from his home on Westbrook St. in the city of Magnolia around 2 p.m. and has not returned.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Amos is 5’11” tall, weighs 175, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a black 2010 Nissan Murano with OH plate number N360443.



Photos courtesy of Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Call 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.