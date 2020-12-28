Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Youngstown woman with dementia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a Youngstown woman with dementia who went missing after leaving for her daughter’s home in Pennsylvania.

According to authorities, Ruby Lee Hopson, 77, drove away from her Youngstown home toward her daughter’s home in New Castle, Pa. She never arrived but called her daughter from Baltimore.

She then got onto Interstate 70 traveling west toward Pennsylvania, but she hasn’t been heard from since 11 p.m. Sunday.

Hopson is described as being 5’2″ tall and weighing 162 pounds. She has black hair and black eyes. Her daugher said she suffers from dementia.

The vehicle involved is a black 2014 Chevrolet Cruze with Ohio pplate number HLW6505.

Anyone who may see Hopson or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

