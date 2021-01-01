Missing New Franklin man located

Update: This missing man has been found.

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — An Endangered Missing Adult Aler for a New Franklin man who went missing early Friday has been canceled.

According to authorities, Joseph Pillitiere, 79, walked away from his children’s home on Vanderhoof Road in New Franklin at around 4 a.m. Friday.

Pillitiere is described as being 5’10” tall and weighing 216 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has Alzheimer’s and is not on any medication for the disease.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat and a baseball hat. He has a handle moustache.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-866-693-9171 or 911.

