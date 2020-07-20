Endangered missing adult alert issued for Holmes County man

HOLMES COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A missing adult alert has been issued for a Fredricksburg man by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

James Will, 87, who has dementia, drove away from his residence on Township Road 602 in Fredericksburg around 10 a .m. Sunday and did not return home.

He is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing tan pants.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2012 Ford Explorer with Ohio license plate EFD2706.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

