Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for elderly Ohio man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Columbus man.

According to authorities, Daniel Priedeman, 84, drove away from his home on Cove Place in Columbus at 11:21 p.m. Nov. 24. He did not return.

He has dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Priedeman is described as being 6’1″ tall and weighing 315 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an Ohio State University T-shirt and tan pants.

The vehicle involved is a white 2012 Honda CRV with Ohio license plate FEE 8052.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

