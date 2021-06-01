Endangered Amur tigers born at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – The Toledo Zoo announced the birth of two endangered Amur tiger cubs Tuesday.

“I’m so proud of the Zoo’s animal caretakers and veterinary staff for their hard work in making the birth of these two cubs possible,” said President and CEO of the Toledo Zoo, Jeff Sailer.

Two Amur tiger cubs were born in December at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and currently on display at the Rosebrough Tiger Passage.

“There are so few tigers left in the world that the birth of these cubs is a great benefit to the population of these endangered species,” Sailer said.

There are believed to be less than 4,000 Amur tigers left in the wild, according to National Geographic.