MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – Officials in Stark County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman they say suffers from dementia.

Authorities say 76-year-old Cheryl Siravo walked away from her home on South Avenue SE in Massillon around noon on Tuesday and has not returned.

Siravo is 4’11’ and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. If Siravo is spotted, call 9-1-1.

