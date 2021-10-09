‘End the Silence:’ Tik Toker raises funds for banner over Laundrie home, report says

(WJW) — A report says that a Tik Toker has raised enough money to fly a banner over Brian Laundrie’s home calling his parents to end their silence.

According to FOX News, Justin Shepherd raised more than $5,000 from his followers on Tik Tok to fly the banners that say “End the silence — Justice for Gabby” and “Justice 4 Gabby – Tik Tok time’s up.”

“The goal of the banners was to keep awareness of the case,” Shepherd told Fox News. “It’s kind of a bit of a stunt to fly a plane over the house for two hours.”

Shepherd’s not the only one with a message for Laundrie’s parents.

NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin recently shared video of neighbors hammering down the poster in the Laundrie’s front yard. The post reads, “Remember me? Gabby Petito. Roberta and Chris I once lived with you!”

Laundrie is the sole person of interest in the Petito case. She was reported missing on September 11, more than a week and a half after Brian returned to Florida without her in her vehicle on September 1. Her body was found on September 19.