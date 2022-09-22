(WJW) – We have an encouraging update to pass along from Fox 8’s Tracy McCool.

In an early morning Instagram post, Tracy said her husband, John, has just wrapped up a four-month clinical trial at the James Cancer Center in Columbus.

John has been undergoing treatment for stage four colon cancer.

Tracy said the latest treatment has stabilized John’s scans and given him “more time.”

He will now return to the Cleveland Clinic where he has been treated since his diagnosis four years ago.

We wish them all the best!