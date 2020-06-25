EMS: Cleveland officers in stable condition after crash involving cruiser

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Authorities are investigating a traffic accident involving a Cleveland police cruiser.

According to Cleveland EMS, paramedics responded to West 65th Street and Storer Avenue Thursday around 11 a.m.

EMS transported a 49-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 67-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

Officials with Cleveland EMS confirmed the 49-year-old and 28-year-old are Cleveland police officers.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

