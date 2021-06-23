Cleveland EMS: 3 dead, including child, following boat incident on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland EMS has confirmed that three people are dead, including a child, after a boat was reportedly seen driving around Lake Erie erratically.

The U.S. Coast Guard reportedly received a call about the boat around 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Coast Guard was reportedly able to tow the boat to the 9th Street Pier.

On scene, Cleveland Division of Fire Lt. Mike Norman told FOX 8’s Suzanne Stratford that the Coast Guard’s CO (carbon monoxide) meters were going off.

Witnesses say they smelled a strange odor.

3 dead, including child, following boat incident on Lake Erie (Suzanne Stratford/WJW Photo)

Two men, one 45 years old and the other 80, were pronounced dead on the scene, EMS confirmed. While a 10-year-old boy, who was reportedly taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for his injuries, was later pronounced deceased.

This is a developing news story and FOX 8 will update as more is learned.