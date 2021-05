CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night at Luke Easter Park in Cleveland.

The park is located at 3090 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in the city’s eastside neighborhood of Woodland Hills.

According to Cleveland EMS, paramedics took a 15-year-old boy to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.