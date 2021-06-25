Body found at Geneva landfill investigated as homicide

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Barry Zuckerman/FOX 8)

GENEVA, Ohio (WJW)– The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the body found at a landfill in Geneva as a homicide.

Employees at the Waste Management landfill found a body in one of the inbound loads Friday morning, the company said. Authorities were immediately notified.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the first responders who are assisting at the scene,” Waste Management said in a statement.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said they are working to identify the female.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral