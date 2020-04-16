Employees, customers ordered to wear masks in all Pennsylvania essential businesses

PENNSYLVANIA (WJW) — Workers and customers at essential businesses still open in Pennsylvania must wear masks under a new order by Gov. Tom Wolf.

6ABC reports the order includes requirements that employers must provide or approve masks that must be worn by all workers. Most customers must also wear a mask. Businesses must deny entry to customers not wearing a mask, unless the business is providing medical supplies or food.

Those who can’t wear masks due to medical conditions or those under two years of age are exceptions.

The new requirements go into effect Sunday.

For more, click here.