1  of  2
Breaking News
Traffic alert: Live updates on road conditions Donate to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Employees, customers ordered to wear masks in all Pennsylvania essential businesses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENNSYLVANIA (WJW) — Workers and customers at essential businesses still open in Pennsylvania must wear masks under a new order by Gov. Tom Wolf.

6ABC reports the order includes requirements that employers must provide or approve masks that must be worn by all workers. Most customers must also wear a mask. Businesses must deny entry to customers not wearing a mask, unless the business is providing medical supplies or food.

Those who can’t wear masks due to medical conditions or those under two years of age are exceptions.

The new requirements go into effect Sunday.

For more, click here.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral