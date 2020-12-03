Employee shoots suspect in Akron robbery, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Metro PCS store on North Main Street in Akron was robbed Tuesday night.

Police said the suspect pulled out a handgun, took money from the register and tried to get into the safe. That’s when an employee took out his own gun and fired multiple rounds at the suspect.

Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. According to police, he was struck by the gunfire and taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he is in serious, but stable condition.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: