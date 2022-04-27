COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee was injured after a man attacked him with machetes during an argument over parking at a north Columbus restaurant, police say.

According to a post on the Columbus Division of Police’s Facebook page, just before 7 p.m., April 7, officers were called to Kickin Chicken on Sinclair Road on the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an employee who was bleeding from his left hand.

The victim told police he had been in an argument with a customer over parking, when he asked the customer to leave.

The victim says the suspect went to his vehicle but returned to the restaurant less than a minute later with two machetes.

The victim was injured when the suspect lunged towards him with the machetes and the victim grabbed one of the blades with his left hand, according to police.

The suspect then left the area in a gray four-door Acura.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.