SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — An employee was injured after a vehicle slammed into a local Burger King Sunday afternoon, police confirmed Tuesday.

Solon police and other emergency crews were called to the restaurant on Aurora Road around 1 p.m. after a sedan went through a wall.

The woman driving the Lexus was reportedly coming out of the car wash across the parking lot when she hit the accelerator rather than the brake and kept on going deep into the Burger King building, police said.

The 47-year-old driver was not injured in the crash but was cited with failure to control, police said. The car was towed away.

Debris falling injured an 18-year-old employee’s legs and she was taken to Hillcrest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Photo courtesy Solon police

Photo courtesy Solon police

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

As seen in the above photos, the building was considerably damaged.