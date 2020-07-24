Employee at TownHall in Ohio City tests positive for COVID-19, restaurant given violation notice

*Watch the report above on why the TownHall owner drew criticism for comments made about COVID-19*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An employee at TownHall in the popular Ohio City neighborhood has tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Cleveland shared the news in its daily coronavirus update on Thursday. Officials said the discovery was made through contact tracing.

They also noted that they had received complaints about this restaurant as well as several others.

“The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) sent an investigator to the location on Tuesday and issued a violation notice CCO § 236.02(a)(4) requiring posting of maximum dining capacity and COVID-19 complaint floor plan.”

The restaurant’s management has since provided documentation of sanitization.

Here is the latest list of citywide complaints made to CDPH as of July 21:

2,304 non-compliance complaints

989 mass gathering non-compliance allegations

621 mask non-compliance allegations

381 social distancing non-compliance allegations

According to CDPH, entities who received more than five complaints include TownHall, Walmart in Steelyard Commons, Jack Casino, American Pride Car Wash, and RTA.

Courtesy of CDPH

Courtesy of CDPH

Courtesy of CDPH

Ohio Public Safety Citations have been issued for the following:

Barley House on W. 6th

Christie’s Cabaret Cleveland

TownHall

FWD Day and Nightclub

Dante’s Inferno

Paradise Nightclub

Those who would like to report a business that is non-compliant with the city mask mandate or social distancing guidelines can call the CDPH hotline at (216) 857-7165.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: