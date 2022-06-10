SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– A Cedar Point employee is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the amusement park.

Curtis Fraise, 38, was arrested on charges of theft and identity fraud, and taken to the Erie County Jail.

Fraise was a waiter at the Famous Dave’s at Cedar Point. According to the police report, he applied a 20% employee discount in the register by entering other workers’ ID numbers. The discount wasn’t passed onto the customers, instead, Fraise pocketed the money, police alleged.

The employee ID numbers he used belonged to Cedar Fair workers at parks in California, not Cedar Point.

The restaurant manager became suspicious when he noticed Fraise was gaining a large amount of tips, despite not working as many hours as other workers, the police report said.

The total loss to Cedar Point was $1,136.

When asked for a statement, a Cedar Point spokesperson said the park does not comment on personnel issues.