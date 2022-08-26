BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – Bedford police are investigating after they say an employee shot a customer at a car dealership Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Hyundai dealership on Rockside Road just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

When they got there, investigators learned there was an irate customer who got into an argument with a service department employee at the dealership. According to 911 calls, employees describe the customer as someone who always causes trouble.

Bedford police say the two got into a scuffle and the salesperson says he saw the customer reach into his waistband. That’s when the employee says he pulled out his gun and shot the man in the upper leg.

Police say they’re looking into whether the employee had a valid CCW permit, but they say that doesn’t matter. They’re also looking into whether he had a valid reason for self defense because the customer was apparently unarmed.

The customer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where his condition is unknown at this time.

The employee was brought to the Bedford police station and will be transferred to the Solon City Jail until a bond hearing, which could be Saturday.