1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list: Where Ohio cities, counties stand on requiring masks
A closer look: Mask mandate for Ohio counties with high risk of coronavirus
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

‘Empire’ actor accused of assaulting wife

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GOODYEAR, Arizona (NEXSTAR) – Actor Bryshere Gray was arrested after allegedly attacking his wife Sunday night in Goodyear, Arizona.

Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. after a woman told 911 dispatch that her husband “who she identified as Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series ‘Empire,‘” had assaulted her at her home, Goodyear police said in a news release Monday.

Bryshere Gray, Courtesy: Goodyear Police Department

The victim, who police say had numerous visible injuries, called 911 from a Circle K store after flagging down a driver at a nearby gas station for help, the Goodyear Independent reports.

Police said the woman told investigators she had been strangled and lost consciousness at one point during the alleged abuse.

She was treated at an area hospital for injuries deemed non-life-threatening and was released.

Police say Gray barricaded himself inside the Goodyear home and refused to come out until just after 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.

He was arrested on domestic violence charges and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral