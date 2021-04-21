Emotional video shows nurse whisper first words to son after 111 days in hospital battling COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJW) — A nurse and mother in Florida was released from the hospital after spending 111 days there recovering from COVID-19.

WOFL reports Kristin Kay experienced multiple organ failures and was hooked up to a ventilator during her ordeal.

Her husband, Steven, said she had 75 different nurses, 15 respiratory therapists and 20 different doctors during her battle.

She recently was given the “walk of honor” as she was wheeled out of her hospital room to finally leave Florida Regional Medical Center, WOFL reports.

Hopsital staff applauded her, and she was met by her 5-year-old son, Parker.

They whispered “I love you” to each other.

Kristin will now continue receiving care at a long-term facility. But she’ll have more access to family and friends.

