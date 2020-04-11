Emotional video: Cleveland man records EMT wife, crew members leaving for NYC in long line of ambulances

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Many Americans are being urged to stay at home during this coronavirus pandemic.

But many essential workers can’t — and some are so courageous that they’re volunteering their expertise to help on the frontlines.

That includes Veronica Focareto, a local EMT who, along with over 20 co-workers from Donald Martens & Sons Ambulance Service, left Friday to head to New York City, the epicenter of the crisis in the United States. They could be gone for at least two weeks.

Her husband, Jamie Samoylicz, of Cleveland, shared video of them embarking on their journey in a long line of ambulances, sirens ringing and lights flashing. His video has gotten thousands of views, with many leaving emotional comments of thanks.

Samoylicz was with his daughter, Mia, in their truck to help send everyone off.

“After the video, we cried for an hour because we miss her so much,” he said.

Focareto traveled with her partner, Josh Romen, a paramedic. Samoylicz said it will be hard waiting for her to come back, but “hopefully it will make a difference.”

“This is the person I fell in love with,” he said. “How she can put her life on the line to help others. She is also the backbone to our family. We wish them well and a safe return home.”