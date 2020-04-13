Emergency response team called to break up large party at Willoughby Hills Airbnb

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Ten people were arrested for disorderly conduct after officers busted a large party at an Airbnb property Saturday.

According to Willoughby Hills police, officers were called to the property in the 35000 block of Beech Hills Drive at around 2 a.m. Saturday to reports of a large party.

When officers arrived, several cars were seen fleeing the area along with a large number of people running around the yard. Witnesses at the party said there was a large fight, and someone got out of a car and fired several shots into the air.

They also said several people and a possibly injured victim were still in the home.

Officers determined those still inside locked themselves in and failed to comply when they told them to exit. Officers were unable to enter, and the Western Lake County Emergency Response Team was requested.

They forced entry into the home and took several people into custody. No injuries were reported, and additional charges are pending.

Police determnined the home was owned by a third party and rented out as an Airbnb. Those attending the party were from Cleveland, East Cleveland, Warren and Akron-Canton.